Steven Tyler set for Super Bowl party

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler will be one of the main musical attractions at this year’s Super Bowl.

But the veteran singer won’t be appearing at the annual American Football halftime show – instead, he’ll be the headline act at Rolling Stone magazine’s bash the night before the big event, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The game is set for February 1 at the University Of Phoenix Stadium but Tyler will take to the stage in front of 1000 guests on January 31 in Scottsdale, Arizona. It’s the fourth year running that the US magazine has hosted an event to mark the yearly sport showdown.

Tyler will be joined at the party by other big-name acts and DJs. Further details will be issued in due course.

He’s about to start writing material for a new solo album and he previously revealed the material would have a country vibe.

He said: “I’m going down to Nashville to write and see what we get. Doing an album is like panning for gold. You get so much sand and dirt until you find a little nugget – and you work on the nugget.

“I grew up with the Everly Brothers and there’s a piece of me that just loves country so much. I’m not sure what kind of country that is, but it’s got the fifth harmony. Anyone who knows the Everly Brothers – it’s those kinds of melodies that are just so good.”

Last week, Tyler and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt performed a version of the latter’s 1990 track More Than Words at a press conference in South Africa, while in December, the Aerosmith man performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Norway.