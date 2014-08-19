Kravitz launches Strut title track

Lenny Kravitz has made another track from his upcoming 10th album available to stream.

The singer/guitarist releases Strut on September 23, and the title track is now available to stream. Strut is Kravtiz’s first album since 2011’s Black And White America.

Kravitz previously released a stream of album track Sex and a video for lead single The Chamber.

He says: “This record brought me back to a place of what I love so much about music, back to the feelings I had when I was in high school. It’s a real rock and roll record – it’s raw, it’s got soul and it came together really quickly.”

Kravitz kicks-off a European tour in October and plays London’s Wembley Arena on December 6.

Strut tracklist