Kravitz launches Strut title track

Lenny Kravitz has made another track from his upcoming 10th album available to stream.
The singer/guitarist releases Strut on September 23, and the title track is now available to stream. Strut is Kravtiz’s first album since 2011’s Black And White America.
Kravitz previously released a stream of album track Sex and a video for lead single The Chamber.
He says: “This record brought me back to a place of what I love so much about music, back to the feelings I had when I was in high school. It’s a real rock and roll record – it’s raw, it’s got soul and it came together really quickly.”
Kravitz kicks-off a European tour in October and plays London’s Wembley Arena on December 6.
Strut tracklist
- Sex 2. The Chamber 3. Dirty White Boots 4. New York City 5. The Pleasure and the Pain 6. Strut 7. Frankenstein 8. She’s a Beast 9. I’m a Believer 10. Happy Birthday 11. I Never Want To Let You Down 12. Ooo Baby Baby