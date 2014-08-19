Trending

Kravitz launches Strut title track

By Classic Rock  

Third song from upcoming album available to hear now

Lenny Kravitz has made another track from his upcoming 10th album available to stream.

The singer/guitarist releases Strut on September 23, and the title track is now available to stream. Strut is Kravtiz’s first album since 2011’s Black And White America.

Kravitz previously released a stream of album track Sex and a video for lead single The Chamber.

He says: “This record brought me back to a place of what I love so much about music, back to the feelings I had when I was in high school. It’s a real rock and roll record – it’s raw, it’s got soul and it came together really quickly.”

Kravitz kicks-off a European tour in October and plays London’s Wembley Arena on December 6.

Strut tracklist

  1. Sex 2. The Chamber 3. Dirty White Boots 4. New York City 5. The Pleasure and the Pain 6. Strut 7. Frankenstein 8. She’s a Beast 9. I’m a Believer 10. Happy Birthday 11. I Never Want To Let You Down 12. Ooo Baby Baby
