Rival Sons to support Lenny Kravitz

Rival Sons have been announced as the support act for Lenny Kravitz's single UK date at Wembley Arena.

The band, fresh from their storming set at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards show in Los Angeles — where they were nominated for best album — will be main support at the show on December 6, before starting their own UK tour on December 8 in Portsmouth.

Lenny Kravitz is currently on tour in Europe in support of his Strut album, which was released in September, and last week unveiled a video for the song New York.

Tickets to the show are on sale now_. _