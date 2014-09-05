Kravitz reveals raunchy video for The Chamber

Lenny Kravitz has released a raunchy new video for his track The Chamber, taken from his upcoming 10th album.

Kravitz previously unveiled a lyric video for the song, which features on the album Strut, due out on September 22.

The 12-track follow-up to 2011’s Black And White America has been described by the artist as a work of “real rock’n’roll.”

Kravitz kicks off a European tour in October and plays London’s Wembley Arena on December 6.

Strut tracklist