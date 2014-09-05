Trending

Kravitz reveals raunchy video for The Chamber

Track taken from upcoming new album Strut

Lenny Kravitz has released a raunchy new video for his track The Chamber, taken from his upcoming 10th album.

Kravitz previously unveiled a lyric video for the song, which features on the album Strut, due out on September 22.

The 12-track follow-up to 2011’s Black And White America has been described by the artist as a work of “real rock’n’roll.”

Kravitz kicks off a European tour in October and plays London’s Wembley Arena on December 6.

Strut tracklist

  1. Sex 2. The Chamber 3. Dirty White Boots 4. New York City 5. The Pleasure And The Pain 6. Strut 7. Frankenstein 8. She’s A Beast 9. I’m A Believer 10. Happy Birthday 11. I Never Want To Let You Down 12. Ooo Baby Baby
