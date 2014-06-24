Kravitz puts one in The Chamber

Lenny Kravitz has released a lyric video for his track The Chamber, taken from upcoming album Strut.

The 12-track follow-up to 2011’s Black And White America is due on September 22, and Kravitz describes it as work of “real rock’n’roll.”

He adds: “This record brought me back to a place I love so much, back to the feelings I had when I was in high school. It’s raw, it’s got soul and it came together really quickly.”

Kravitz kicks off a European tour in October and plays London’s Wembley Arena on December 6.

Tracklist

Sex 2. The Chamber 3. Dirty White Boots 4. New York City 5. The Pleasure And The Pain 6. Strut 7. Frankenstein 8. She’s A Beast 9. I’m A Believer 10. Happy Birthday 11. I Never Want To Let You Down 12. Ooo Baby Baby

Lenny Kravitz: The Chamber