Kravitz puts one in The Chamber

Lenny Kravitz has released a lyric video for his track The Chamber, taken from upcoming album Strut.
The 12-track follow-up to 2011’s Black And White America is due on September 22, and Kravitz describes it as work of “real rock’n’roll.”
He adds: “This record brought me back to a place I love so much, back to the feelings I had when I was in high school. It’s raw, it’s got soul and it came together really quickly.”
Kravitz kicks off a European tour in October and plays London’s Wembley Arena on December 6.
Tracklist
- Sex 2. The Chamber 3. Dirty White Boots 4. New York City 5. The Pleasure And The Pain 6. Strut 7. Frankenstein 8. She’s A Beast 9. I’m A Believer 10. Happy Birthday 11. I Never Want To Let You Down 12. Ooo Baby Baby