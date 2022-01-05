Trending

Kraftwerk's Wolfgang Flur announces new star-studded solo album

By ( ) published

Former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flur will release Magazine 1 in March

A photograph of Kraftwerk's Wolfgang Flür
(Image credit: Markus Luigs)

Former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flur has announced that he will release a brand new solo album, Magazine 1, through Cherry Red Records on March 4. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The new album sees the former Kraftwerk percussionist working with a host of guests from the world of electronica, including Propaganda's Claudia Brucken, Midge Ure (Ultravox) and Peter Hook (New Order), as well as DJ’s Juan Atkins and Carl Cox and Electro-Pop band U96, plus appearances by celebrated alternative electronic artists and composers Ramón Amezcua (AKA Bostich), MAPS, and Anushka.

Flur is the only surviving member of the classic Kraftwerk line-up who is currently making and releasing new music. Co-founding member Florian Schneider died in 2020.

Wolfgang Flur

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Wolfgang Flur: Magazine 1
1. Magazine [ft. Ramón Amezcua]
2. Zukunftsmusik [ft. U96]
3. Best Buy [ft. U96]
4. Das Beat [ft. Midge Ure]
5. Birmingham [ft. Claudia Brücken & Peter Hook]
6. Night Drive [ft. Anushka]
7. Electric Sheep [ft. Carl Cox & U96]
8. Billionaire (Symphony Of Might) [ft. Juan Atkins]
9. Say No! (ft. MAPS)

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.