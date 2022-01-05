Kraftwerk's Wolfgang Flur announces new star-studded solo album

Former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flur has announced that he will release a brand new solo album, Magazine 1, through Cherry Red Records on March 4. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The new album sees the former Kraftwerk percussionist working with a host of guests from the world of electronica, including Propaganda's Claudia Brucken, Midge Ure (Ultravox) and Peter Hook (New Order), as well as DJ’s Juan Atkins and Carl Cox and Electro-Pop band U96, plus appearances by celebrated alternative electronic artists and composers Ramón Amezcua (AKA Bostich), MAPS, and Anushka.

Flur is the only surviving member of the classic Kraftwerk line-up who is currently making and releasing new music. Co-founding member Florian Schneider died in 2020.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Wolfgang Flur: Magazine 1

1. Magazine [ft. Ramón Amezcua]

2. Zukunftsmusik [ft. U96]

3. Best Buy [ft. U96]

4. Das Beat [ft. Midge Ure]

5. Birmingham [ft. Claudia Brücken & Peter Hook]

6. Night Drive [ft. Anushka]

7. Electric Sheep [ft. Carl Cox & U96]

8. Billionaire (Symphony Of Might) [ft. Juan Atkins]

9. Say No! (ft. MAPS)