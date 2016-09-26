Kraftwerk Announce UK Tour

German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk have announced an 11-date UK tour for June of next year. it’s the band’s most extensive run of UK dates for 13 years. The shows will be the band’s current 3D tour which recently wrapped up a 9-date US run.

The band will play:

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall June 9

Edinburgh Usher Hall June 10

Liverpool Philharmonic June 11

Birmingham Symphony Hall June 13

Gateshead The Sage June 14

Sheffield City Hall June 15

Bristol Colston Hall June 17

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall June 18

Manchester Bridgewater Hall June 19

London Royal Albert Hall June 21⁄ 22

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, September 30, at 9am.