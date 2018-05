Richie Kotzen has released a video for his solo track You Can’t Save Me.

It’s lifted from his Live DVD which was issued earlier this month and recorded on his 2015 tour to support his 20th album Cannibals, which was out in January.

Kotzen and his Winery Dogs bandmates Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan released their second album Hot Streak earlier this month. They’ll play four dates across the UK early next year.

Richie Kotzen, live in London