Winery Dogs confirm UK winter dates

The Winery Dogs have announced a run of four UK dates for early next year.

The supergroup featuring Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy will play shows in London, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham as part of their world tour in support of second album Hot Streak, which was released this month via earMusic.

Drummer Portnoy says “We’re so excited to bring the three-ring circus that is The Winery Dogs to Europe and the UK. We did our best to hit as many places as we could in the available window, but fret not if we’re not hitting your country just yet, as we hope to come back in the summer as well to play as many places as we can. C’mon and join the fun.”

The band recently issued a video for their track Oblivion.

Jan 31: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb 02: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 04: Manchester O2 Ritz

Feb 05: Birmingham O2 Institute