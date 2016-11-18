Korn’s Head guests with Mushroomhead ex

A Killer’s Confession, the new band led by former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis, have released a lyric video for their title track – featuring Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch.

It’s set to appear on debut album Unbroken, which arrives on February 17 via Megadeth bassist David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group.

Confirming the guest appearance last month, Reavis said: “Brian has graciously recorded amazing guitars for A Killer’s Confession. We can’t thank him enough for his huge and incredible contribution and support to our project.”

The band play their first show at The Agora, Cleveland, Ohio, on December 17.

Reavis split acrimoniously with Mushroomhead last year due to “irreconcilable differences.” He then launched a tirade against his former band this summer, and said Slipknot were the better band.

Reavis said: “Slipknot is better. Flat out. Corey Taylor, you’re a badass fucking singer.

“Slipknot, you’re a great fucking performance. I’ll say it personally because I wasn’t in Mushroomhead when all that shit went down. Guys, Slipknot is better. Hands down.”

He added: “You know why Mushroomhead didn’t make it in this industry? Because they fucked over people all over the industry. They shit talk. They don’t care about you. They want your money. They’re not good people.

“Mushroomhead is nix. I hope they die slowly. I hope their fan base just goes down, and down, and down. I will never sing a song with them ever again. I wish I had never met them.”

