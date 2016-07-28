Waylon Reavis slams Mushroomhead and says Slipknot are better

Waylon Reavis has launched a tirade against his former band Mushroomhead – and says Slipknot are better.

The two bands were previously embroiled in a feud which began in the late 90s because of their similar image – with both groups wearing masks and jumpsuits – though Mushroomhead’s Jason Popson later shot down rivalry rumours and blamed the media for deliberately creating friction between them.

Now ex-vocalist Reavis, who joined the band in 2004, has praised Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, and adds that he hopes his former band “die slowly.”

He tells Rock Rage: “Slipknot is better. Flat out. Corey Taylor, you’re a badass fucking singer.

“Slipknot, you’re a great fucking performance. I’ll say it personally because I wasn’t in Mushroomhead when all that shit went down. Guys, Slipknot is better. Hands down.”

He adds: “You know why Mushroomhead didn’t make it in this industry? Because they fucked over people all over the industry. They shit talk. They don’t care about you. They want your money. They’re not good people.

“Mushroomhead is nix. I hope they die slowly. I hope their fan base just goes down, and down, and down. I will never sing a song with them ever again. I wish I had never met them.”

Reavis split acrimoniously with the band last year due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Mushroomhead have a number of US shows scheduled over the coming months.

Jul 28: Jackson Hideaway Club, MS

Jul 30: Lancaster Mickeys Bar & Grill, OH

Aug 27: Providence Fete Music Hall, RI

Sep 17: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH

