Reavis relieved Mushroomhead 'burden' is over

Former Mushroomhead singer Waylon Reavis says he’s relieved to be free of “the burden” of being in the band.

He confirmed this week he had left the group and cut all ties with their label, Filthy Hands Company, over “irreconcilable differences.”

In a fresh video update, Reavis explains he’s glad it’s over and that the disagreements are no longer his “problem.”

Reavis says: “It’s over and I’m so relieved. I’m at home with my family. For the first time in a long time, I don’t feel a burden of Mushroomhead, and it did feel like a burden to me. It’s not my burden, it’s not my problem any more, and I’m glad it’s gone.”

He adds that he wishes the band well going forward, but admits he was unhappy for some time. He says: “I was planning this – it just happened a little sooner than I thought it would. I really wasn’t happy. I hadn’t been in a while.

“I have not been there in a while. I’ve been checked out. I’ve been doing my own thing. My heart wasn’t there. My soul wasn’t there. My time in Mushroomhead had run its course.

He continues: “I have 11 years of wonderful memories, but I’m ready for something else in my life. I’m ready for a change. I’ve lived the same monotony for too long. I just didn’t agree with a lot of the decisions and where we were going, and that’s fine – that’s part of life. You don’t have to agree with everything.

“We’re not gonna be that negative to where we’re lashing out because I’m no longer there. Guys, don’t worry. I wish them the best of luck. Remember, I’m only here once. You’re only here once. If we’re not enjoying what we’re doing, why the hell are we doing it?”

Mushroomhead, who are on a North American tour, are yet to comment on Reavis’ departure.