Korn’s Head to guest with ex-Mushroomhead man

Former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis has revealed that the first album from his new band A Killer’s Confession will include a guest appearance by Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch.

He’s recorded for their first single, also called A Killer’s Confession, to be released on October 31. It appears on their full-length debut Unbroken, set for launch on February 17 via EMP Label Group, run by Megadeth’s David Ellefson.

Reavis says: “We can finally tell you – Brian has graciously recorded amazing guitars for a guest spot on A Killer’s Confession.

“We can’t thank him enough for his huge and incredible contribution and support to our project.”

Korn have just released their track A Different World, which features Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor in a guest role.

Taylor explained: “It’s heavy. It’s so righteous. People are going to lose their minds.

“I’m going to brag now because I’ve heard 11 songs of this – it’s such a great throwback to the first three Korn albums, mixed with the maturity they have now. It’s that good.”

A Different World appears on Korn’s next album The Serenity Of Suffering, which is launched on October 21. The band are currently touring North America, with UK and European dates to follow.

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

