Korn: Go behind the scenes on Black Is The Soul video shoot

Korn have released a behind-the-scenes video showing how their Black Is The Soul promo came together.
The video for The Serenity Of Suffering track arrived earlier this month and showed a faceless woman wading through pitch-black water in an effort to reclaim her soul.
In the making-of clip, producers guide the viewer through the techniques used to create the visually spectacular video which was recorded in Los Angeles.
Speaking about the track, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis told Noisey: “Black Is The Soul is a song about being pulled away from the right path and the video reflects that experience of trying to navigate those conflicting emotions.”
Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer added: “I feel that this songwriting and production paired with the aesthetic look of the video shows a maturity and growth from the band that is continually evolving.”
Korn will head back out on the road across North America from July 19. They’ll then return to Europe for a run of live shows in August which includes sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals.
Find a list of Korn’s remaining 2017 tour dates below.
- Can Stone Sour make metal great again? Find out in the new issue of Metal Hammer
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Iron Maiden have no plans to slow down
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Korn 2017 tour dates
Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT
Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON
Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Aug 23: Brixton O2 Academy, London, UK
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK
Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH