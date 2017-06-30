Korn: Go behind the scenes on Black Is The Soul video shoot

Korn have released a behind-the-scenes video showing how their Black Is The Soul promo came together.

The video for The Serenity Of Suffering track arrived earlier this month and showed a faceless woman wading through pitch-black water in an effort to reclaim her soul.

In the making-of clip, producers guide the viewer through the techniques used to create the visually spectacular video which was recorded in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the track, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis told Noisey: “Black Is The Soul is a song about being pulled away from the right path and the video reflects that experience of trying to navigate those conflicting emotions.”

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer added: “I feel that this songwriting and production paired with the aesthetic look of the video shows a maturity and growth from the band that is continually evolving.”

Korn will head back out on the road across North America from July 19. They’ll then return to Europe for a run of live shows in August which includes sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Find a list of Korn’s remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Aug 23: Brixton O2 Academy, London, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

