Korn: Go behind the scenes on Black Is The Soul video shoot

Metal Hammer  

Korn reveal how dark and disturbing video for their Black Is The Soul video came together in new behind-the-scenes clip

Korn have released a behind-the-scenes video showing how their Black Is The Soul promo came together.

The video for The Serenity Of Suffering track arrived earlier this month and showed a faceless woman wading through pitch-black water in an effort to reclaim her soul.

In the making-of clip, producers guide the viewer through the techniques used to create the visually spectacular video which was recorded in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the track, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis told Noisey: “Black Is The Soul is a song about being pulled away from the right path and the video reflects that experience of trying to navigate those conflicting emotions.”

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer added: “I feel that this songwriting and production paired with the aesthetic look of the video shows a maturity and growth from the band that is continually evolving.”

Korn will head back out on the road across North America from July 19. They’ll then return to Europe for a run of live shows in August which includes sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Find a list of Korn’s remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Korn 2017 tour dates

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT
Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON
Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Aug 23: Brixton O2 Academy, London, UK
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK
Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

