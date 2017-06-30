Iron Maiden have no plans to slow down and The Book Of Souls tour won’t be the band’s last, according to guitarist Dave Murray.

Maiden have toured the world in support of their 16th studio album which was released in September 2015 and are currently playing across North America.

But Murray reports he has no intention of retiring once the live shows end and hints that 2018 will see “some surprises” from the band.

The guitarist tells The Press Enterprise: “We’re not stopping after this tour – this isn’t the last tour by any means.

“We’re going to finish this one out, which we’re having a lot of fun doing, and then we’re going to take some time off – and next year there’s going to be some surprises.

“When you’re doing something you love doing, it’s been fantastic even after all this time, but obviously seeing the kids’ reaction, that gives it a big lift. They’re singing along to the new songs and the old songs as well.”

While Maiden show no signs of putting the brakes on their career, Murray says if it were to finish tomorrow, he’d have no complaints.

He continues: “I think I could say quite honestly that I’ve been very happy and very lucky and have done everything and enjoyed most of it because of all the places we’ve travelled to.

“We’re lucky enough in that respect to see the world several times over by being on tour. That in itself has been a great experience – and also playing music and being able to express ourselves in a melodic form, an aggressive form, and just have fun with that.

“The future, there’s still things to do so you just keep inventing new things all the time and try to create new things every day.”

In March last year, Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris said that he’d like to record at least one more album and keep touring once their current live commitments come to an end.

Find a list of Iron Maiden’s remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Iron Maiden North American tour dates 2017

Jul 01: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheater, CA

Jul 03: Las Vegas Mobile Arena, NV

Jul 05: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Jul 07: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheater, UT

Jul 09: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 11: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 12: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jul 15: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Jul 16: Quebec City Videotron Center, Canada

Jul 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 21: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jul 22: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Iron Maiden comic book out this summer