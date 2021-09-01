Knocked Loose and Terror to join forces for 25-date UK/Europe tour in 2022

Kentucky hardcore crew Knocked Loose and Los Angeles beatdown veterans Terror are teaming up for extensive tour of the UK and Europe in February 2022.
The pair will be inspiring circle pits across the continent at the following locations:
FEB 03: Köln Essigfabrik GER
FEB 04: Saarbrücken Garage GER
FEB 05: Dordrecht Bibelot HOL
FEB 06: Paris Gibus FRA
FEB 07: London Electric Ballroom ENG
FEB 08: Cardiff Y Plas WAL
FEB 09: Sheffield Corporation ENG
FEB 10: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union SCO
FEB 11: Wolverhampton KK Steelmill ENG
FEB 12: Leeds Becketts ENG
FEB 13: Southampton Engine Rooms ENG
FEB 14: Hasselt Muziekodroom GER
FEB 15: Hamburg Gruenspan GER
FEB 16: Leipzig Felsenkeller GER
FEB 17: Warsaw Proxima POL
FEB 18: Berlin Astra GER
FEB 19: Schweinfurt Stattbahnhof GER
FEB 20: Prague Lucerna Music Bar CZE
FEB 21: Krakow Hol POL
FEB 22: Vienna Arena AUS
FEB 23: Milan Bloom ITA
FEB 24: Fribourg Fri-Son SWI
FEB 25: Lindau Club Vaudeville GER
FEB 26: Wiesbaden Schlachthof GER
FEB 27: Munich Backstage Werk GER
Knocked Loose will return to Europe in the summer for festival shows, including an appearance at Outbreak Fest 2022 in Manchester in June. The band are touring the US this autumn as support to Gojira.