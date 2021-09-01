Knocked Loose and Terror to join forces for 25-date UK/Europe tour in 2022

Kentucky hardcore crew Knocked Loose and Los Angeles beatdown veterans Terror are teaming up for extensive tour of the UK and Europe in February 2022.

The pair will be inspiring circle pits across the continent at the following locations:

FEB 03: Köln Essigfabrik GER

FEB 04: Saarbrücken Garage GER

FEB 05: Dordrecht Bibelot HOL

FEB 06: Paris Gibus FRA

FEB 07: London Electric Ballroom ENG

FEB 08: Cardiff Y Plas WAL

FEB 09: Sheffield Corporation ENG

FEB 10: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union SCO

FEB 11: Wolverhampton KK Steelmill ENG

FEB 12: Leeds Becketts ENG

FEB 13: Southampton Engine Rooms ENG

FEB 14: Hasselt Muziekodroom GER

FEB 15: Hamburg Gruenspan GER

FEB 16: Leipzig Felsenkeller GER

FEB 17: Warsaw Proxima POL

FEB 18: Berlin Astra GER

FEB 19: Schweinfurt Stattbahnhof GER

FEB 20: Prague Lucerna Music Bar CZE

FEB 21: Krakow Hol POL

FEB 22: Vienna Arena AUS

FEB 23: Milan Bloom ITA

FEB 24: Fribourg Fri-Son SWI

FEB 25: Lindau Club Vaudeville GER

FEB 26: Wiesbaden Schlachthof GER

FEB 27: Munich Backstage Werk GER

Knocked Loose will return to Europe in the summer for festival shows, including an appearance at Outbreak Fest 2022 in Manchester in June. The band are touring the US this autumn as support to Gojira.