Knifeworld reveal Eden tracklist

Knifeworld have released the tracklist for their upcoming album Bottled Out Of Eden.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Unravelling will be issued on April 22 via InsideOut Music.

Frontman Kavus Torabi says: “One aspect of Bottled Out Of Eden is the idea of a self-made heaven or a self-imposed hell, that agony or ecstasy are often a choice.

“I look back on the 25 years of making the kind of music I do, particularly the last six with Knifeworld and just feel so fortunate for the friendships, experiences and absolute joy it has brought.

“I wanted the album to be as much about that, a celebration of this all too fleeting life, as it is a reflection on death and its impact on those left behind in its wake.”

The band are expected to announce tour dates in the near future.

Knifeworld Bottled Out Of Eden tracklist