Knifeworld announce Bottled Out Of Eden

Knifeworld have announced their third album Bottled Out Of Eden will be released on April 22.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Unravelling will be issued via InsideOut Music and is said to be “at times beautiful and uplifting and at others melancholic, haunting and otherworldly.”

Frontman Kavus Torabi says: “After The Unravelling, which took over a year to complete, we deliberately wanted to change the variables – to alter the approach in order to make something different.

“I love The Unravelling but it was a very difficult record to make. Rather than spending so long in the studio, constructing, arranging, recording, re-recording and adding layers of additional instruments and noises, this time we wanted something rawer, more live sounding.”

Torabi reports that once they had a name for the album, the songs came quickly. He adds: “For me, the title has three possible interpretations and all the songs fall under at least one of them.

“I always like to have a definite theme, it allows you to map out the territory making it far easier to identify which songs that will or won’t fit with the overarching idea giving the record a far greater cohesion.”

Further album information will be released in due course, with tour dates expected to be confirmed in the near future.

