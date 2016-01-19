Trending

Knifeworld announce Bottled Out Of Eden

By Prog  

They’ll release their 3rd album in April

null

Knifeworld have announced their third album Bottled Out Of Eden will be released on April 22.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Unravelling will be issued via InsideOut Music and is said to be “at times beautiful and uplifting and at others melancholic, haunting and otherworldly.”

Frontman Kavus Torabi says: “After The Unravelling, which took over a year to complete, we deliberately wanted to change the variables – to alter the approach in order to make something different.

“I love The Unravelling but it was a very difficult record to make. Rather than spending so long in the studio, constructing, arranging, recording, re-recording and adding layers of additional instruments and noises, this time we wanted something rawer, more live sounding.”

Torabi reports that once they had a name for the album, the songs came quickly. He adds: “For me, the title has three possible interpretations and all the songs fall under at least one of them.

“I always like to have a definite theme, it allows you to map out the territory making it far easier to identify which songs that will or won’t fit with the overarching idea giving the record a far greater cohesion.”

Further album information will be released in due course, with tour dates expected to be confirmed in the near future.

Knifeworld move on with 3rd record

See more Prog news