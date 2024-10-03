Klone share video for uplifting new single Magnetic

Atmospheric French proggers will release their tenth full-length album, The Unseen in November

Klone
French prog rock quintet Klone have shared a video for their latest single, the uplifting Magnetic, which is taken from the band's upcoming album The Unseen, which will be released through Pelagic Records on November 8.

“This track’s strength lies in its simplicity," explains vocalist Yann Ligner. "Its simple structure gets straight to the point and offers a breath of fresh air. It is an honest, joyous and rebellious ode to love.

"The album serves as a milestone that uses reflections on the past as a means of appreciating the beauty of the present, with the band employing their shared decades of creativity and collaboration to offer enlightening new perspectives on the here and now."

The Unseen, the band's tenth release, is the follow-up to 2019's acclaimed Le Grand Voyage, during which time Klone have established themselves as a real prog force, performing with the likes of Devin TownsendLeprousPain Of SalvationGojira and most recently with Riverside here in the UK, as well as appearing at Hellfest 2024, Prog Power USA, Midsummer Prog and Cruise to the Edge.

Klone have previously shared videos for Interlaced and the album's title track.

Pre-order The Unseen.

