Listen to the atmospheric title track of Klone's upcoming album The Unseen

French atmospheric prog quintet Klone have shared their brand new single, the title track of their upcoming album, The Unseen, which will be released through Pelagic Records on November 8.

"The Unseen is a contemplative piece which takes time to fully open up," explains vocalist Yann Ligner. "Musically, we tried to strike a delicate balance between melancholy and optimism and lyrically I tried to reflect the fleeting beauty of a vulnerable nature and, as such, the importance of embracing the present moment; whatever it may bring.

"The album serves as a milestone that uses reflections on the past as a means of appreciating the beauty of the present, with the band employing their shared decades of creativity and collaboration to offer enlightening new perspectives on the here and now."

Since the release of 2019's acclaimed Le Grand Voyage Klone have toured around the world the likes of Devin Townsend, Leprous, Pain Of Salvation, Gojira and most recently with Riverside here in the UK, as well as appearing at Hellfest 2024, Prog Power USA, Midsummer Prog and Cruise to the Edge.

Pre-order The Unseen.

