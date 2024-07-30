Klone return with brand new song, the anthemic, emotive Interlaced

French prog rock quintet Klone have shared a brand new single and you can listen to the suitably anthemic and uplifting Interlaced in full below.

The band have announced that they will release their brand new album, The Unseen, through Pelagic Records on November 8.

"Interlaced opens the album, introducing several new facets of our sound and establishing tones and themes that continue throughout The Unseen," explains vocalist Yann Ligner. "The lyrics of Interlaced describe those moments that take us back to our youth, those situations that, through play, allow us to rediscover our childlike soul."

Since the release of 2019's acclaimed Le Grand Voyage the band have toured around the world the likes of Devin Townsend, Leprous, Pain Of Salvation, Gojira and most recently with Riverside here in the UK, as well as appearing at Hellfest 2024, Prog Power USA, Midsummer Prog and Cruise to the Edge.

"The album serves as a milestone that uses reflections on the past as a means of appreciating the beauty of the present, with the band employing their shared decades of creativity and collaboration to offer enlightening new perspectives on the here and now."

Pre-order The Unseen.

Interlaced - YouTube Watch On