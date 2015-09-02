Kitten Pyramid debut High Five Scuba Dive video

Kitten Pyramid have premiered their video for High Five Scuba Dive with Prog.

The track features guest guitar by Matt Stevens, and it’s taken from their EP of the same name, set for launch on October 23, to tie in with a UK tour supporting Tom Robinson.

The video tells the story of mainman Scott Milligan’s late uncle, who started work with an ice cream van company before being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Milligan says: “By this time he had started experiencing episodes that left him unable to work. More often than not he picked the ice-cream van up, drove it straight home and went to bed without doing his rounds – much to the disappointment of the local kids.”

The story will be developed in the feature film Uh-Oh!, which shares its theme and title with Kitten Pyramid’s 2014 debut album. High Five Scuba Dive will be on sale via their Bandcamp page.

Oct 25: Hailsham Pavillion Oct 26: Stroud Convent Oct 27: Bury St Edmunds Apex Oct 28: Newbury Arlington Arts Centre Oct 30: Harpenden Public Halls Oct 31: Leamington Spa Assembly Nov 01: Holmfirth Picturedrome Nov 02: Cambridge Junction Nov 04: Manchester RNCM Nov 06: Edinburgh Queens Hall Nov 07: Glasgow Oran Mor Nov 08: Aberdeen Lemon Tree Nov 09: Gateshead Sage Nov 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms