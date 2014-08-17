Kiss stars show softer side

Following their recent performance in Toronto, Kiss veterans Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons visited a mother and baby unit in the city in support of a local charity.

The pair chatted with parents and cradled infants, with Simmons calling one of the newborns “baby Gene” and saying: “I think this baby’s humming Rock And Roll All Night.”

The pair visited the Mount Sinai high-risk unit in support of Rock N’ Roll Stroll – a day of events aimed at raising money for the unit. The inaugural event will be held on September 28 and is also supported by Slash, David Bowie and Elton John.

Stanley, a father of four, also took time to reveal it’s an issue close to his heart. He tells the Toronto Star: “My first-born went directly from the delivery room to ICU. Had it not been for the kind of care that can only be given in very specific cities, one of them being Toronto, we probably would have lost my first.”

Kiss are currently on the road across North America with Def Leppard, which recently led to Leppard guitarist Phil Collen joining the US rockers on stage to play Deuce.