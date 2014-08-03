Collen's Kiss collaboration

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen joined Kiss on stage at the Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City last night to play Deuce with the US rockers.

Leppard and Kiss are in the middle of a 42-date US summer tour and Collen was delighted to join the band on stage in a pair of classic Kiss boots, saying: “Tonight in Atlantic City was pretty special. I guest guitared with Kiss on Deuce. The guys were great and we had a good time.”

Collen recently praised Kiss, saying they fully deserved their place in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but revealed he’s not bothered if Def Leppard are never inducted.

“I’ve got two diamond albums sitting on my mantlepiece – that’s 10 times platinum,” he says. “The fans bought them, so that means a lot more to me.”

Def Leppard’s tour with Kiss wraps up on Aug 31 in Texas after which they will continue working on the follow up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.