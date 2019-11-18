Kiss shark show goes ahead without Paul Stanley

Last month it was revealed that Kiss would perform a special show off the southern coast of Australia for a select group of fans and the region’s great white shark population.
However, with the recent news that their tour of Australia had been cancelled due to illness affecting vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley, it was assumed that also meant their show at sea would no longer take place.
But the performance went ahead earlier today without Stanley, with Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer donning their stage outfits and heading out to sea.
Adventure Bay Charters say: “They came, we saw, we rocked – we partied all day with Kiss!
“Thank you Kiss and Airbnb for including us in this once in a lifetime concert that our team and guests will never forget.”
The company uploaded a couple of screenshots to their Facebook page and promised there was “more footage to come.”
While the trio performed on top of the waves, speakers were lowered into the sea and eight fans listened to the performance from the safety of a viewing submarine.
All proceeds from sales of the initiative by Kiss, Airbnb and Adventure Bay Charters will go to charity.
Last week, Kiss added four more dates to next summer's European schedule, as well as a date in South Africa. Details below.
Kiss: Cancelled Australian tour dates
Nov 19: Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Nov 21: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Nov 22: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Nov 23: Newcastle Supercars 500
Nov 26: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
Nov 28: Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Nov 30: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Dec 03: Perth RAC Arena
Kiss: 2020 European Tour (including South African date)
Jun 09: Paris Accors Hotel Arena, France
Jun 12: Download Festival, Derby UK
Jun 14: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Jun 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Jun 18: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
Jun 20: Sandnes Osterhuis Arena, Norway
Jun 29: Kaunas Zalgiris Arena, Lithuania
Jul 01: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 05: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain
Jul 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Jul 11: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Jul 13: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy
Jul 15: Gliwice Arena, Poland
Jul 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Jul 18: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria
Jul 25: Johannesburg Ticketpro Dome, South Africa