Kiss shark show goes ahead without Paul Stanley

Last month it was revealed that Kiss would perform a special show off the southern coast of Australia for a select group of fans and the region’s great white shark population.

However, with the recent news that their tour of Australia had been cancelled due to illness affecting vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley, it was assumed that also meant their show at sea would no longer take place.

But the performance went ahead earlier today without Stanley, with Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer donning their stage outfits and heading out to sea.

Adventure Bay Charters say: “They came, we saw, we rocked – we partied all day with Kiss!

“Thank you Kiss and Airbnb for including us in this once in a lifetime concert that our team and guests will never forget.”

The company uploaded a couple of screenshots to their Facebook page and promised there was “more footage to come.”

While the trio performed on top of the waves, speakers were lowered into the sea and eight fans listened to the performance from the safety of a viewing submarine.

All proceeds from sales of the initiative by Kiss, Airbnb and Adventure Bay Charters will go to charity.

Last week, Kiss added four more dates to next summer's European schedule, as well as a date in South Africa. Details below.

Kiss: Cancelled Australian tour dates

Nov 19: Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Nov 21: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Nov 22: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Nov 23: Newcastle Supercars 500

Nov 26: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Nov 28: Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Nov 30: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Dec 03: Perth RAC Arena

Kiss: 2020 European Tour (including South African date)

Jun 09: Paris Accors Hotel Arena, France

Jun 12: Download Festival, Derby UK

Jun 14: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 20: Sandnes Osterhuis Arena, Norway

Jun 29: Kaunas Zalgiris Arena, Lithuania

Jul 01: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 05: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain

Jul 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jul 11: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Jul 13: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 15: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Jul 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jul 18: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria

Jul 25: Johannesburg Ticketpro Dome, South Africa