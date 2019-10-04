Kiss set to conquer the ocean with live show for great white sharks

Kiss have performed all over the world during their long career – but as they prepare to take their final bow, they’ve announced a performance with a difference.

During the Australian leg of their End Of The Road tour, Kiss will perform a special show for great white sharks and a small selection of lucky fans off the southern coast of the country on November 18.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer will head out to sea on separate boats and, while they play, speakers and eight fans – who will be protected in an underwater viewing submarine – will be lowered beneath the surface to entertain the region’s aquatic wildlife.

Stanley tells the Associated Press: “I was a little taken aback by it, but they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies and so they’re attracted to rock‘n’roll.

“Since we’re going to be in Australia, it gives a whole new meaning to doing a concert down under.”

He adds: “I’m not sure how much of us the sharks can take. I’m hoping they know Rock And Roll All Nite.”

Tickets to attend the unique concert, which is a collaboration between the band and Airbnb, will go on sale on October 14, with proceeds going to charity.

And, in case you were wondering, Kiss will perform on the day in full stage gear and make-up.