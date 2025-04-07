Paul Stanley, Billy Idol and Gwen Stefani are the stars of a series of ads for a corporate AI platform

Quiet day at the office? Not when Kiss star Paul Stanley, Billy Idol and Gwen Stefani are your workmates.

That's the reality according to Workday, a software company whose new marketing campaign features the three rockers "trading their leather studs for power suits" as they "hilariously try to navigate the corporate world."

The campaign celebrates Workday's Agentic AI, which the company describes as an "AI platform for managing people, money, and agents".

Sounds good? Well, no. But it's our job to report such things, so here we are.

"So you corporate types think you're rock stars?" asks Stanley. "That's as ridiculous as us being corporate types! When your weekend routine involves smashing guitars on stage, a boring office job just doesn't compare…"

"You think AI agents can handle your tasks?" asks Stefani. "Watch me handle my agent!"

"You think that using AI to help you get work done is challenging the status quo?" asks Idol, happy to repeat the question and answer format required by the script. "How about trashing hotel rooms?!"

"Agentic AI is not just changing how work gets done, it's reshaping the future of work itself – a future where human employees and digital labour will work side-by-side," boasts Emma Chalwin, Workday's chief marketing officer.

"Our latest campaign playfully illustrates how our customers – the true 'rock stars' of business – use Workday to manage their people, money, and agents, reflecting our core value of fun and commitment to helping our customers move forever forward."

Workday pulled in $8.4 billion in revenue during the most recent fiscal year, suggesting that the core value of "fun" is working well for all involved.

Workday: Goodnight Rock Stars - YouTube Watch On