Kiss Kruise ready to come Alive

Kiss have lined up their fifth music cruise next October to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The Kiss Kruise V will travel between Miami and Jamaica from October 30 until November 3 – and the band are promising a musical extravaganza and will play Alive! in its entirety at the event.

They say in a statement: “The time has come to take on your next mission which will surely be the most epic adventure the high seas have ever seen – the Kiss Kruise V!

“We’re going back to the golden age when Kiss rose to prominence, taking the world by storm. What better way to celebrate the rise of these rock legends than to watch Kiss perform the very live album that launched them into greatness 40 years ago? Get ready to rock out to Kiss playing their first gold album Alive! in its entirety.”

The band are offering fans who sign up autographed items, a personalised photo and a yearbook celebrating five years of the Kiss Kruise, while those who book a cabin during the pre-sale will receive a limited-edition t-shirt.

The rock veterans will be inviting a selection of their favourite artists to join them and further details will be released in due course. For more, visit the official Kiss Kruise website:

Before they take to the seas, they’ll headline the Sunday night slot at the Download festival at Donington on June 15. Tickets are available from the official site.