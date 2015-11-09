Paul Stanley still bewildered by gay rumour

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has described long-standing rumours that he’s gay as the “oddest” thing that’s ever said about him.

And he asserts that, if he was, he’d be proud of the fact.

Whispers have circulated for years that the iconic musician and father of four has kept his true sexuality a secret.

But Stanley tells The Breeze: “As long as you’re a good person, sexual orientation and stuff like that is totally irrelevant. That being said, I never saw a guy where I said, ‘Gee, that’s a close second to a woman.’

“I never looked and said, ‘If I can’t have that girl over there, I’m taking the bloke.’ It’s always persisted over time that I’m gay. If I were, I’d be proud to be whatever I am.”

He adds: “That’s always been really interesting, that some people can’t take my comfort with sexuality, misreading it as something it’s not. I scratch my head at that.”

Hinting at the band’s well-known womanising ways, Stanley says: “I just kind of go, ‘Well, the boys may not understand, but the women always did.’ They got it – in more ways than one.”

Last month he discussed his role as a family man, admitting: “Sometimes at night, it’s a bit of a struggle to not be home with my little ones.”