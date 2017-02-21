Kiss: Paul Stanley rules out Ace Frehley return

Kiss mainman Paul Stanley has ruled out a return for the band’s former guitarist Ace Frehley.

Speculation has increased in recent months that the guitarist might commence a third stint with the band after Stanley guested on his solo album.

And in December, while addressing a Kiss farewell tour that’s thought to be pencilled in for 2018, Frehley said: “I haven’t heard anything from Paul and Gene – although I did get a text from Gene the other day, wanting to come see me perform this January.

“Maybe he’ll pop the big question. Who knows? Whatever happens, we’re all good. It’s all good.”

But when asked if a reunion with original members is a possibility, Stanley tells Billboard: “No. And that’s not coming from any place of animosity. I sang on Ace’s most recent album and did a video with him.

“I have the connection and the reconnection and to celebrate the good things we’ve done together is terrific.

“The band as it is – I’ve played with Eric Singer for I think 25 years and Tommy Thayer’s been in the band probably 15 years at this point. I have no thoughts of re-visiting the past.

“With that said I am happy to enhance or do whatever I can for anyone who has helped put me where I am, but that doesn’t include getting hitched again to somebody I unhitched from.”

Asked if he thought he’d still be with Kiss 43 years after they formed, Stanley adds: “No, because there was no precedent. I hoped for five years because that was the norm. Bands didn’t last decades.

“The era before us was an era, for the most part, of teen idols and they lasted until the audience got tired and then they were served a new teen idol.

He continues: “It was a very different situation when those people were singing the songs of songwriters as opposed to writing songs that reflected their own experiences.

“Once artists began to write their own tunes then anything is possible. As long as you reflect your audience you can continue.”

Kiss will head out on the road again later this week. They have dates planned across the US, Russia and Europe.

Feb 22: Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, OK

Feb 24: Gainesville WinStar World Casino, TX

Apr 21: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, NV

Apr 22: Laughlin Events Center, NV

May 01: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 04: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

May 06: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

May 07: Oslo Spekrun, Norway

May 09: Horsens Forum, Denmark

May 10: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

May 12: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

May 13: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

May 15: Torino Pala Alpitour, Italy

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 18: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 20: Brno BCC, Czech Republic

May 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 23: Franfurt Festhalle, German

May 24: Rotterdam Ahoy, Holland

May 27: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

May 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 30: Manchester Arena, U

May 31: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Hinckley Grand Casino, MN

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

