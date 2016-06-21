King King list UK tour dates

King King have announced a 12-date UK tour in November, with support from Broken Witt Rebels.

Alan Nimmo and co last month delivered a run of dates with Dan Patlansky, in support of 2015 album Reaching For The Light.

Nimmo recently said: “We’re really proud of it – it’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on June 24 (Friday) via www.thegigcartel.com.

King King & Broken Witt Rebels UK tour

Nov 09: Brighton Old Market

Nov 10: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 11: Southampton 1865

Nov 17: Frome Cheese & Grain

Nov 18: Bilston Robin 2

Nov 19: Cardiff Tramshed

Nov 20: Exeter Phoenix

Nov 24: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Nov 25: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Nov 26: Chester Live Rooms

Nov 27: Clitheroe Grand

Nov 29: London Islington Assembly

