ZZ Top stream Rough Boy from live hits album

ZZ Top have streamed their version of Rough Boy, featuring Jeff Beck, from upcoming album Greatest Hits Live.

It’s set for launch on August 12 via Suretone Records, and follows 2012 studio title La Futura, 2014’s Live At Montreux 2013, and compilation The Very Baddest, also released in 2014.

Guitarist Billy Gibbons reports: “We spend the biggest stretch of every year out on the road, whippin’ wire, poundin’ skin and rockin’ it way up. This is the true document of live de la ZZ.

“In an abstract surrealist style, this collection is a definitive chronicle of the band hangin’ together for four-plus deluxe decades, getting down to do what we get to do.”

Greatest Hits Live is available for pre-order now. ZZ Top are currently touring Europe, including an appearance at the Glastonbury festival later this week, with North American dates to follow.

ZZ Top: Greatest Hits Live tracklist

Got Me Under Pressure

Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers

Cheap Sunglasses

Waitin’ for the Bus

Jesus Just Left Chicago

Legs

Sharp Dressed Man

Rough Boy – with Jeff Beck

Pincushion

La Grange

I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide

Tube Snake Boogie

Gimme All Your Lovin’

Tush

Sixteen Tons – with Jeff Beck

Jun 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 24: Glastonbury festival, UK

Jun 26: Amiens Retro C Trop Festival, France

Jun 27: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jun 28: Forest National, Belgium

Jun 30: Rennes Le Liberte, France

Jul 01: Saint Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Jul 02: Bordeaux Patinoire Meriadeck, France

Jul 03: Belfort Les Eurockeennes, France

Jul 04: Montreaux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland

Jul 05: Milbertshofen Tollwood Sommerfestival, Germany

Jul 07: Bezrik Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria

Jul 08: Roth Arena Nurnberg, Germany

Jul 09: Dresden Filmnachte Am Elbufer, Germany

Jul 11: Cologne Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Jul 12: Hamburg Stadpark Freilichbuhne, Germany

Jul 13: Aarhus Havn, Denmark

Jul 15: Hamina Bastioni, Finland

Jul 16: Seinajoki Tapahtumastadion, Finland

Jul 18: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jul 19: Helsinbourg Sofiero, Sweden

Aug 16: Huber Heights The Rose Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 19: Anderson Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, IN

Aug 20: Fort McCoy Constitution Field, WI

Aug 21: Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 23: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 24: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Aug 26: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ

Aug 27: Essex junction Champlain Valley Exposition, VT

Aug 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 30: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA

Aug 31: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Sep 03: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 04: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Sep 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 11: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Sep 13: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Sep 14: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC

Sep 15: Fredericksburg Celebrate Virginia After Hours, VA

Sep 17: Rosemont Theatre, IL

Sep 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Sep 21: Salina Stiefel Theatre, KS

Sep 24: Albuquerque Sandia Casion Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 29: Avila Beach Golf Resort, CA

Sep 30: Murphy’s Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 02: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 04: San Diego Humphreys Concerts, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theatre, NV

Oct 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA

Oct 09: Scottsdale The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Oct 15: Shawnee FireLake Arena, OK

Oct 16: Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, LA

Oct 18: Hunstville Von Braun Center, AL

Oct 19: Birmingham BJCC Concert Hall, AL

Oct 21: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS

Oct 22: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA

Oct 25: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 26: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA

Oct 28: Greeneville Niswonger Performing Arts Center, TN

Oct 29: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, FL

Oct 31: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, FL

Nov 01: Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, FL

Nov 02: Naples Artis-Naples, FL

Nov 04: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 05: Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 06: Charlestone Gaillard Center, SC

Nov 09: Charleston Clay Center, WV

Nov 10: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Nov 11: Choctaw Pearl River Resort, MS

Nov 12: Thackerville Winstar World Casino, OK