King King add London date to UK tour

King King have added a London date to their upcoming UK tour.

The award-winning Scottish outfit will play at the O2 Islington Academy on November 11 as part of their country-wide jaunt.

Their third album Reaching For The Light was released this month and they premiered the video for their track Hurricane with TeamRock.

The album hit the Amazon UK Best Selling Blues Album Download Chart at no.1 this week, with additional entries in the iTunes UK Blues Chart at no.2 and Amazon’s UK Physical Blues Chart at no.3.

Oct 21: Burton Upon Trent Brewhouse

Oct 22: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Oct 23: Harpenden Public Halls

Oct 24: Tavistock Wharf

Oct 25: Coventry Copper Rooms

Oct 27: Carlisle Old Fire Station

Oct 29: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 30: Clitheroe Grand

Oct 31: Glenrothes Rothes Hall

Nov 01: York Fibbers

Nov 03: Chesterfield Real Time Live

Nov 04: Hull Fruit

Nov 06: Frome Cheese & Grain

Nov 07: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre

Nov 11: London O2 Islington Academy (new date)

Nov 12: Bromsgrove Atrix

Nov 13: Sale Waterside Arts Centre

Nov 14: Morecambe Platform

Nov 15: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven