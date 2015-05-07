King King add London date to UK tour

King King have added a London date to their upcoming UK tour.
The award-winning Scottish outfit will play at the O2 Islington Academy on November 11 as part of their country-wide jaunt.
Their third album Reaching For The Light was released this month and they premiered the video for their track Hurricane with TeamRock.
The album hit the Amazon UK Best Selling Blues Album Download Chart at no.1 this week, with additional entries in the iTunes UK Blues Chart at no.2 and Amazon’s UK Physical Blues Chart at no.3.
KING KING 2015 UK TOUR DATES
Oct 21: Burton Upon Trent Brewhouse
Oct 22: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Oct 23: Harpenden Public Halls
Oct 24: Tavistock Wharf
Oct 25: Coventry Copper Rooms
Oct 27: Carlisle Old Fire Station
Oct 29: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Oct 30: Clitheroe Grand
Oct 31: Glenrothes Rothes Hall
Nov 01: York Fibbers
Nov 03: Chesterfield Real Time Live
Nov 04: Hull Fruit
Nov 06: Frome Cheese & Grain
Nov 07: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre
Nov 11: London O2 Islington Academy (new date)
Nov 12: Bromsgrove Atrix
Nov 13: Sale Waterside Arts Centre
Nov 14: Morecambe Platform
Nov 15: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven