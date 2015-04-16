King King blow a Hurricane

King King have premiered their lyric video for Hurricane with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the award-winning blues-rockers’ upcoming album Reaching For The Light, to be launched on May 5 via Manhaton Records.

Mainman Alan Nimmo recently said: “We’re really proud of the album. It’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”

The band took home five awards at last year’s British Blues Awards. Reaching For The Light is available for pre-order now. They play an album launch show at London’s Jazz Cafe on May 6, with support from Hat Fitz & Cara, and tour the UK again starting in October:

Oct 21: Burton Upon Trent Brewhouse

Oct 22: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Oct 23: Harpenden Public Halls

Oct 24: Tavistock Wharf

Oct 25: Coventry Copper Rooms

Oct 27: Carlisle Old Fire Station

Oct 29: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 30: Clitheroe Grand

Oct 31: Glenrothes Rothes Hall

Nov 01: York Fibbers

Nov 03: Chesterfield Real Time Live

Nov 04: Hull Fruit

Nov 06: Frome Cheese & Grain

Nov 07: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre

Nov 12: Bromsgrove Atrix

Nov 13: Sale Waterside Arts Centre

Nov 14: Morecambe Platform

Nov 15: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven

Tracklist