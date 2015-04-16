King King blow a Hurricane

King King have premiered their lyric video for Hurricane with TeamRock.
It’s taken from the award-winning blues-rockers’ upcoming album Reaching For The Light, to be launched on May 5 via Manhaton Records.
Mainman Alan Nimmo recently said: “We’re really proud of the album. It’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”
The band took home five awards at last year’s British Blues Awards. Reaching For The Light is available for pre-order now. They play an album launch show at London’s Jazz Cafe on May 6, with support from Hat Fitz & Cara, and tour the UK again starting in October:
Oct 21: Burton Upon Trent Brewhouse
Oct 22: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Oct 23: Harpenden Public Halls
Oct 24: Tavistock Wharf
Oct 25: Coventry Copper Rooms
Oct 27: Carlisle Old Fire Station
Oct 29: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Oct 30: Clitheroe Grand
Oct 31: Glenrothes Rothes Hall
Nov 01: York Fibbers
Nov 03: Chesterfield Real Time Live
Nov 04: Hull Fruit
Nov 06: Frome Cheese & Grain
Nov 07: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre
Nov 12: Bromsgrove Atrix
Nov 13: Sale Waterside Arts Centre
Nov 14: Morecambe Platform
Nov 15: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven
Tracklist
Hurricane
You Stopped The Rain
Waking Up
Rush Hour
Crazy
Lay With Me
Just A Little Lie
Take A Look
Stranger To Love