King Crimson's 80s albums get vinyl reissues

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Steven Wilson and Robert Fripp mixes for Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair

King Crimson in 1981
(Image credit: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images )

King Crimson's 80s output is to be released on 200g super-heavyweight vinyl for the very first time through Panegyric Records on October 28.

Discipline (1981), Beat (1982) and Three Of A Perfect Pair (1984) featured the Robert Fripp, Bill Bruford, Adrian Belew and Tony Levin line-up adding a stylistic update to the band's sound, incorporating rock with electronica, funk, pure pop, modern avant-garde, and a complex variety of musical textures and influences.

All three albums were reissued as part of the band's 40th anniversary reissue campaign on CD but now will be released on 200g super-heavyweight vinyl featuring the 40th anniversary stereo mixes from Steven Wilson and Robert Fripp. The albums have all been mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering from original studio masters.

Beat will also feature the extended version of Requiem.

Pre-order Discipline/Beat/Three Of A Perfect Pair.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.