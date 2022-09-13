King Crimson's 80s albums get vinyl reissues

King Crimson's 80s output is to be released on 200g super-heavyweight vinyl for the very first time through Panegyric Records on October 28.

Discipline (1981), Beat (1982) and Three Of A Perfect Pair (1984) featured the Robert Fripp, Bill Bruford, Adrian Belew and Tony Levin line-up adding a stylistic update to the band's sound, incorporating rock with electronica, funk, pure pop, modern avant-garde, and a complex variety of musical textures and influences.

All three albums were reissued as part of the band's 40th anniversary reissue campaign on CD but now will be released on 200g super-heavyweight vinyl featuring the 40th anniversary stereo mixes from Steven Wilson and Robert Fripp. The albums have all been mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering from original studio masters.

Beat will also feature the extended version of Requiem.

Pre-order Discipline/Beat/Three Of A Perfect Pair.