King Crimson will play three sets at the Doctor Music Festival in 2019

The first wave of artists for the Doctor Music Festival 2019 have been confirmed.

The event will take place at Valls d'Àneu in the Pyrenees between July 11-14 next year – and it’s been announced that King Crimson will play three separate sets.

It’s a move that’s described as a “pioneering idea that will allow the public to have more than one opportunity to see the shows they like and, in addition, the greatest fans will be able to see their favourite artist more than once.”

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp says: “In strange and uncertain times there are moments in which a reasonable person could despair. But hope is unreasonable, and the power of music to unite people is a good reason to have some hope.

“King Crimson has the privilege to perform three times at the Doctor Music Festival. Each setlist will be different but, until the morning of the show, we won’t know how it will be.

Underworld will also perform three sets, while the festival will also see performances from artists including Opeth, Tesseract, Smashing Pumpkins, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Primal Scream, The Prodigy, Sabaton, the Sisters Of Mercy and The Twilight Sad.

It’s also been revealed that the Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa hologram show will take place at the Doctor Music Festival.

Further artists will be revealed in due course, with tickets and further information available from the official website.