King Crimson to launch live 2014 album

Robert Fripp has confirmed the release of a live mini-album featuring the latest lineup of King Crimson.

And he’s described the 40-minute title, due in January, as “a hummer.”

It was recorded on the band’s recent US tour, featuring drummers Gavin Harrison, Bill Reiflin and Pat Mastelotto alongside bassist Tony Levin, saxophonist Mel Collins and guitarist-vocalist Jakko Jakszyk.

Fripp says in a video clip: “We’re just completing the mix on Starless, live in Los Angeles, and this really is a hummer.”

Jakszyk confirms: “It’s humming like crazy.”

The album will be released on January 13 via DGM Live. Further details will be announced in due course. Crimson have started work on at least three new tracks since returning to action earlier this year. A UK tour is being considered for 2015.