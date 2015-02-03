King Crimson Announce UK And European Tour Dates

King Crimson have announced a string of UK and European tour dates for September.
The band completed a successful tour of the US last September, and now have answered the prayers of their many European fans by finally giving them what they thought they might never see again. The tour kicks off on August 31 at Friars in Aylesbury before extending out through the UK and on to France and Holland.
The full list of dates is:
Mon 31 August - Friars, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Tue 1 September - Friars, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Thur 3 September - St. David’s Hall, Cardiff
Fri 5th September - Dome Concert Hall, Brighton
Mon 7th September - Hackney Empire, London
Tue 8th September - Hackney Empire, London
Fri 11th September - The Lowry, Manchester
Mon 14th September - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Thurs 17th September - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Mon 22nd September - Olympia, Paris
Tue 23rd September - Olympia, Paris
Thurs 24th September - Tiolivrendenburg, Utrecht
Fri 25th September - Tiolivrendenburg, Utrecht