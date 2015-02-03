King Crimson Announce UK And European Tour Dates

King Crimson have announced a string of UK and European tour dates for September.

The band completed a successful tour of the US last September, and now have answered the prayers of their many European fans by finally giving them what they thought they might never see again. The tour kicks off on August 31 at Friars in Aylesbury before extending out through the UK and on to France and Holland.

The full list of dates is:

Mon 31 August - Friars, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Tue 1 September - Friars, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Thur 3 September - St. David’s Hall, Cardiff

Fri 5th September - Dome Concert Hall, Brighton

Mon 7th September - Hackney Empire, London

Tue 8th September - Hackney Empire, London

Fri 11th September - The Lowry, Manchester

Mon 14th September - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Thurs 17th September - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Mon 22nd September - Olympia, Paris

Tue 23rd September - Olympia, Paris

Thurs 24th September - Tiolivrendenburg, Utrecht

Fri 25th September - Tiolivrendenburg, Utrecht