King Crimson announce 50th anniversary issue of Larks Tongues In Aspic

King Crimson have announced that they will release a new 50th anniversary edition of their fifth studio album, 1973's Larks Tongues In Aspic, which will be released through Panegyric Records on October 13.

The new reissue comes a s two Blu-ray and two CD set, and as a two LP vinyl edition. The Blu-ray and CD set features all-new 2023 mixes in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround Sound and Hi-Res Stereo by Steven Wilson, new Elemental Mixes by David Singleton, the complete recordings of every session recorded for the album (all of this material has been newly mixed from the original performances and is presented on disc for the first time in Hi-Res 24/96 stereo), Hi-Res stereo mixes of the original stereo masters and David Singleton’s audio documentary of the album recording Keep That One, Nick previously included on the 2012 boxed set. These are the sole inclusions to have been issued previously.

The CDs include the 2023 stereo mix and instrumentals of the album and the elemental mixes and selected master reels. The new reissue comes as a 2 x gatefold sleeve edition containing the individual discs plus booklet with nee sleeve-notes by King Crimson biographer and Prog writer Sid Smith, packaged in a rigid slipcase.

The vnyl edition featurees two 200g LPs with the new Steven Wilson and David Singleton mixes.

Larks Tongues In Aspic unveiled a brand new King Crimson line-up that featured Bill Bruford on drums, the late John Wetton on bass, percussionist and drummer Jamie Muir and violin player David Cross alongside mainstay Fripp, who was moved to declare, “This band is more King Crimson than it's ever been. All the original ideals and aspirations are there - love respect and compatible ideas. It’s a magic band!”

It was the only King Crimson album to feature Jamie Muir, and a year after the album's release – following two further albums, Starless And Bible Black and Red (both released in 1974) – Fripp disbanded the band.

Pre-order UK.

Pre-order US.

(Image credit: Panegyric Records)

King Crimson: Larks Tongues In Aspic 50th Anniversary tracklist

Blu-ray I - NTSC, All Zones (ABC), playable on all BD players & drives Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 & LPCM Stereo 24/96, all previously unreleased:

Larks' Tongues in Aspic - 2023 mixes. Dolby Atmos, DTS HD-MA 5.1 Surround, LPCM 24.96 Stereo

Elemental Mixes (24/96 Stereo)

Instrumental Mixes (24/96 Stereo)

Blu-ray II - NTSC, All Zones (ABC), playable on all BD players & drives Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA 5.1 & LPCM Stereo 24/96, all previously unreleased except *

Original Masters (24/96 Stereo) * 30th Anniversary Master

The Session Reels

1. "Keep That One, Nick" *

Complete Recording Sessions (24/96 Stereo) January 16th, 1973

Larks’ I - Takes 1 to 10

Larks’ I - Takes 12 to 18 & 20 to 22

Larks’ II - Take 1

Book Of Saturday - Take 1

Book Of Saturday - Take 1 Overdubs & 2nd Main Vocal Take

January 17th, 1973

Larks’ I - Edit 2 Takes 1 to 11

Larks’ I - Edit 2 Take 12 & Overdubs

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 1 to 4

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 5 to 9 & 11 to 17 Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Takes 1 to 6

Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Take 1 with Overdubs

January 18th, 1973

Larks’ I - Bill Drum Check Larks’ I - Jamie Drum Check Larks’ II - Takes 1 & 2

January 19th, 1973

Larks’ I - 7/8 Section Remake Takes 1 to 5 Larks’ I - 4/4 Section Remake Takes 1 to 9

January 20th, 1973

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section 2nd Remake Takes 10 to 20

January 21st, 1973

Larks’ I - 4/4 Section 2nd Remake Takes 21 to 26

January 23rd, 1973

Easy Money - Takes 1 to 9

Easy Money - Takes 10 & 11 Jamie Various Atmosphere Takes Jamie More Atmosphere Takes

January 24th, 1973

Easy Money - Remake Takes 1 to 6 Easy Money - Remake Takes 7 to 9 Intermezzo Takes 1 to 6

Intermezzo Takes 7 to 16 Intermezzo Takes 19 to 25

January 25th, 1973

The Talking Drum - Takes 1 to 3

The Talking Drum - Take 3 (Complete) Larks’ I - 2nd Edit Takes 1 to 5

Larks’ I - Final Edit Remake Non Takes

January 26th, 1973

Exiles - Takes 1 to 3

Exiles - Takes 5 & 6

Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Backing

Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Overdubs 1 Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Overdubs 2 Exiles - Master Reel Take 4 Vocal Overdubs

January 30th, 1973

The Talking Drum - Remake Takes 1 to 6

Larks’ I - Master Bass Drums Percussion 4/4 section Larks’ I - Master Bass Drums Percussion 7/8 section Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 1

Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 2

Larks’ I - Master Guitar 4/4 Section Pass 3

Larks’ I - Master Guitar and Violin 7/8 Section

Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 1

Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 1 Overdubs

Larks’ I - Master Intermezzo Part 2

Larks’ I - Master Introduction David & Jamie

Larks’ I - Master Introduction Overdubs

Larks’ I - Master Last Section Newspaper Readings

Larks’ I - Master Lead Guitar Overdubs

Larks’ I - Master Opening Bass, Drums, Guitar, Percussion Larks’ I - Master Opening Violin and Guitar

Larks’ I - Master Last Section Violin And Guitar

January 31st, 1973

Easy Money - Master Ambient Overdubs to the End Easy Money - Master Backing Track to the End Easy Money - Master Intro Backing Track

Easy Money - Master Intro Jamie Overdubs

Easy Money - Master Intro Vocal Overdubs Easy Money - Master Vocal Overdubs to the End The Talking Drum - Master Reel Backing Track The Talking Drum - Master Reel Overdubs Larks’ II - Master Reel Backing Track

Larks’ II - Master Reel Overdubs

Larks’ II - Master Reel Violin Solos

CD 2

February 1st, 1973

Book Of Saturday - Takes 1 to 3 & 5 to 10

Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 1, Guitar, Violin

Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Guide Vocals, Guitar, Violin Overdubs Book Of Saturday - Master Reel Bass Pass 2, Vocals with Vocal Overdubs

CDs: All material newly mixed/released

CD 1

Larks' Tongues in Aspic (2023 Mix and Instrumentals)

Larks' Tongues in Aspic (Elemental Mixes and Selected Master Reels)