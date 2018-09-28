King Crimson add dates to Uncertain Times UK tour

King Crimson have added three new dates to their upcoming UK tour.

The band will head out on the road on the Uncertain Times run of shows at the end of November – and they’ve extended their live commitments to take in further concerts in Nottingham, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

King Crimson say: “We may live in Uncertain Times but King Crimson will be on tour in the UK in October and November, playing tracks from all eras of KC history and beyond."

Find a full list of dates below

Prior to the start of the tour, King Crimson will release the new album Meltdown: Live In Mexico on 3CD/Blu-ray on October 19.

The footage was captured during the band’s five-night residency at the Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City, in July 2017. It was mixed by Bill Rieflin from the full multi-track recordings, with the Blu-ray featuring more than two hours of HD multi-cam footage.

It’ll be presented in two mini-vinyl style gatefold packs with booklet, which includes photos by Tony Levin and new liner notes enclosed in an outer slipcase.

King Crimson 2018 UK tour dates

Oct 29: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Oct 31: Cardiff St Davids

Nov 02: London Palladium

Nov 03: London Palladium

Nov 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 07: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - New date

Nov 09: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 10: Liverpool Empire Theatre - New date

Nov 12: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Nov 13: Edinburgh Playhouse - New date

King Crimson: Meltdown - Live In Mexico

CD1

1. Walk On

2. Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Pt. 1

3. Neurotica

4. Cirkus

5. Dawn Song

6. Last Skirmish

7. Prince Rupert'sLament

8. The Hell Hounds of Krim

9. Red

10. Fallen Angel

11. Islands

12. The Talking Drum

13. Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Pt. 2

CD2

1. Indiscipline

2. The ConstruKction of Light

3. Epitaph

4. Banshee Legs Bell Hassle

5. Easy Money

6. Interlude

7. The Letters

8. Sailor's Tale

9. CatalytiKc No. 9

10. Meltdown

11. Radical Action II

12. Level Five

13. Starless

CD3

1. Peace - An End

2. Pictures of a City

3. Devil Dogs of Tesselation Row

4. Fracture

5. The Court of the Crimson King

6. Heroes

7. 21st Century Schizoid Man

8. Discipline

9. Moonchild

10. Tony's Cadenza

11. Jeremy's Cadenza

12. Breathless

13. Cool Jam