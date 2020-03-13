King 810 launch video for savage new single Hellhounds

King 810 have released a video for Hellhounds, the first new music to appear from the band since last year's Suicide King album. It's available now from all streaming platforms.

"Hellhounds tells people what's happening in my head, which is a confusing thing even for myself," says frontman David Gunn. "Around the time of the conception and making of Suicide King, I had been diagnosed with an identity disorder (DID) and Hellhounds happened to be a place I ended up at one day.

"As with every thought in my head, it is death obsessed. The title borrows from the old Robert Johnson song, Hellhound On My Trail. Overall, it reminds the listener - who may have forgotten - that I'm in so much pain, there is absolutely no reason to revere me in any way for anything."

Last year Gunn also published a memoir, Summertime In Murdertown: How I Survived Where The Best Die. A statement about the book reads: “Gunn, a natural storyteller, pulls back the curtain on his hometown of Flint, painting a vivid picture like only those born and raised there can.

“He offers keen insight into a world that does not allow you to stop working through the struggle, urging the reader to forget back-up plans. Instead, cross the bridge and burn it behind you. Give yourself no choice. Define the things you want and run towards them."

Both the memoir and Suicide King are available from King 810's Big Cartel store. King 810 are on tour across the US in April with Combichrist.