Kim Seviour To Appear At Space Rocks

Kim Seviour will appear the inaugural Space Rocks event at the Indigo At O2 on April 22, and Prog readers can get a great discount on tickets too.

She will appear with Lonely Robot to perform Oubliette and Why Do We Stay, the two songs she guested on on the band's Please Come Home and The Big Dream albums. "I can't wait for Space Rocks," Seviour tells Prog. "Space excites so many of us, especially right now when there are so many advancements being made. To combine a day of real scientific discovery with the perfect accompaniment of John and Lonely Robot captures the imagination on all levels, and I'm so excited to join him and be a part of it!"

"I am beyond excited to don the official European Space Agency jumpsuit and tread the boards with Lonely Robot once again," says Mitchell. "It's been a while since we last performed and on this very special occasion I will be once again joined by my old partner in crime, the super talented Kim Seviour. Anyone who knows me knows of my long standing fascination with Science and indeed all things Space related so it is the greatest privilege to be asked by our very own ESA to perform at this event. I simply can't wait!"

