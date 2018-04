Killswitch Engage have released a video for Hate By Design, the lead track from seventh album Incarnate.

The follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent arrives on March 11 via Roadrunner.

Frontman Jesse Leach – who returned to the band in 2012 – recently said: “Disarm The Descent was sort of my comeback album, and was about us feeling out the new vibe. But now I think we’re all in a really comfortable place. We definitely have a strong sense of self as to who we are.”

Killswitch commence a US tour in March.