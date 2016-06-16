Killswitch Engage duo take part in axe battle video

Killswitch Engage duo Jesse Leach and Joel Stroetzel have appeared in the latest episode of mini-series Axe-Throwing Battle.

In the PureGrainAudio short, the singer and guitarist face off against each other in a competition to see who can get closest to a wooden bullseye, while their bandmates look on.

Find out who comes out on top in the video below.

Last week, Killswitch guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz revealed that he and Leach’s Times Of Grace project would put out the follow-up to 2011’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man.

He told TeamRock: “We’re going to do another record. I have written five songs and I’m hoping after we get home from tour, I’ll start demoing some more material.

“Once we get enough demos for a record we’ll probably go into the production stage.”

Killswitch Engage are currently touring Europe in support of their latest album, Incarnate. They’ll support Bullet For My Valentine on their winter UK tour later this year, and have also announced a run of North American dates with Volbeat kicking off in August.

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME

Aug 07: Montreal HeavyMTL, QC

Aug 08: Coney Island Coney Island Amphitheater, NY

Aug 08: Baltimore Pier 6 Pavilion, MD

Aug 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Aug 12: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Aug 13: Pontiac DirtFest, MI

Aug 15: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 16: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Aug 18: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 19: Omaha 89.7 River’s Rockfest @ Westfair Amphitheater, NE

Aug 20: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Aug 21: Madison Allianz Energy Center Exhibition Hall, WI

Aug 23: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Aug 24: Brookings Swifter Center, SD

Aug 25: Fargo Schools Arena, ND

Aug 27: Regina Evraz Place, SK

Aug 28: Edmonton Recall Place, AB

Aug 29: Calgary Eagle Event Center, AB

Aug 30: Epenticton Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Sep 01: San Francisco Regency Music Hall, CA

Sep 02: Los Angeles Novo, CA

Sep 03: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Sep 05: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 06: Spokane Star Theater at Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 10: Denver High Elevation Fest, CO

Sep 17: Mashantucket Revolution Rock Festival, CT

Sep 18: Chester Rock Allegiance Fest, PA

