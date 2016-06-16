Scott Ian says Anthrax will record again

Scott Ian has assured Anthrax fans that For All Kings won’t be the band’s final album.

The guitarist was reacting to an interview given by drummer Charlie Benante in which he said the band might want to go out on the high of this year’s 11th album.

Benante said: “I don’t even know if there will be another record. This may be our last record – I’d rather go out on a high.”

But Ian says via Twitter: “Don’t let clickbait headlines fool you. There will be more Anthrax records. Cheers friends.”

For All Kings is Anthrax’s second album since the return of classic-era vocalist Joey Belladonna in 2010. Anthrax won the annual Inspiration Award at this week’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

