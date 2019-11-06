Killswitch Engage announce epic 2020 tour

Fresh from the release of their new album, Atonement, in August, US metalcore godfathers Killswitch Engage have announced they'll be taking the album out on tour in 2020.

With an extensive string of North American tour dates – kicking off in Cleveland on March 10 and wrapping up in Boston on April 12 – the band will be hitting 26 dates in total.

Killswitch have invited Grammy Award-nominated metalcore crew August Burns Red along with them for the ride, and they will be opening for the band on each night of the tour.

Check out full dates at the bottom of the page.

Atonement was released on August 16 via Music For Nations. The follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate, it includes guest appearances from former Killswitch singer Howard Jones on the song The Signal Fire and Testament frontman Chuck Billy on The Crownless King.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about Atonement earlier in the year, vocalist Jesse Leach told us it was "the most difficult record" he'd written to date.

"There’s a lot of heavy themes lyrically – I’d even go so far as to say it’s probably the most difficult record I’ve had to write, because it comes from such a dark, angry place," said Leach.

"It’s definitely some reaction to the state of the world, to the state of our country and what’s being going on here. There’s some angry, political stuff, but written in such a way that it’s not going to overwhelm the listener. It’s written poetically; I’m being ambiguous with it, because I’d rather it read like a story than a direct statement."

(Image credit: Music For Nations)

Mar 10: Agora Theatre, Cleveland, OH

Mar 11: 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, MI

Mar 13: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

Mar 14: Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

Mar 15: Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Mar 17: Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Mar 18: House of Blues, Orlando, FL

Mar 20: Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

Mar 21: House of Blues, Houston, TX

Mar 21: Vibes, San Antonio, TX

Mar 23: The Marquee, Tempe, AZ

Mar 24: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Mar 25: Municipal Auditorium, Riverside, CA

Mar 26: Warfield, San Francisco, CA

Mar 28: Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA

Mar 29: Revolution, Boise, ID

Mar 31: Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 01: Fillmore, Denver, CO

Apr 03: Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

Apr 04: Radius, Chicago, IL

Apr 05: Fillmore, Detroit, MI

Apr 06: Rebel, Toronto, ON

Apr 08: MTelus, Montreal, QC

Apr 10: State Theatre, Portland, ME

Apr 11: Terminal 5, New York, NY

Apr 12: House of Blues, Boston, MA