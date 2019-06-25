Killswitch Engage announce new single Unleashed and album Atonement

Killswitch Engage: Atonement (Image credit: Music For Nations) 1. Unleashed

2. The Signal Fire (featuring Howard Jones)

3. Us Against The World

4. The Crownless King (featuring Chuck Billy)

5. I Am Broken Too

6. As Sure As The Sun Will Rise

7. Know Your Enemy

8. Take Control

9. Ravenous

10. I Can't Be The Only One

11. Bite The Hand That Feeds

Killswitch Engage have released the first single, Unleashed, from their forthcoming eighth album, Atonement.

“Unleashed is about inner passion and rage coming up to the surface," says Killswitch singer Jesse Leach. "We all have that wild within that often stays dormant until a tragic event triggers and awakens it. This song is about that awakening within. I feel we were able to capture something raw and intense on this song and I'm stoked for everyone to hear it!”

Atonement is released on August 16 via Music For Nations. The follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate, it features 11 tracks and includes guest appearances from former Killswitch singer Howard Jones on the song The Signal Fire and Testament frontman Chuck Billy on The Crownless King. The album cover was created by Richey Beckett, the UK artist who has worked with Mastodon and Metallica.

Leach developed scar tissue in his throat during sessions, forcing him to undergo surgery and subsequent vocal therapy.

“Atonement is a reflection of perseverance and passion through the trials and suffering of our existence,” he says.

Atonement is available to pre-order now. The band have also announced a UK and European tour beginning in October. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 28. Tickets for the UK dates can be bought online via LiveNation and Gigs Scotland.

Killswitch Engage UK/European dates

Oct 14: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 15: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 17: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 19: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 20: London Brixton Academy, UK

Oct 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Oct 23: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 25: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Oct 26: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 28: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Oct 30: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 31: Oslo Rockerfeller, Norway

Nov 1: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden

Nov 2: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 4: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 5: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Nov 6: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 8: Lausanne Les Docs, Switzerland

Nov 9: Prattelin Z7, Switzerland

Nov 10: Nuremberg Loewensaal, Germany

