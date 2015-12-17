Killswitch Engage name 7th album

Killswitch Engage have named their seventh album Incarnate, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent – their first release after the return of Jesse Leach – is expected in March.

And the frontman says the band have developed a much stronger identity over the past two years.

Leach tells Revolver: “The definition of ‘incarnate’ is ‘in the flesh,’ and this record is who we are right now.

“Disarm The Descent was sort of my comeback album, and was about us feeling out the new vibe. But now I think we’re all in a really comfortable place. We definitely have a strong sense of self as to who we are as a band.”

He quit KSE in 2002 after suffering from depression, and came back after his replacement Howard Jones left for health reasons 10 years later.

Leach says: “I was young and stupid, and didn’t really have a sense of who I was. I didn’t have confidence in myself as a person and as a singer. Now my confidence is intact – but I think there’s a humility now that I didn’t have before.”

He says of his return: “It’s been better than I ever thought it could be. It feels really good.”

KSE released a video for lead track Strength Of The Mind last week. They’re set to perform second album Alive Or Just Breathing in full at Australia’s Soundwave touring festival next month, then perform at the UK’s Download festival in June.