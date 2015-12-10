Killswitch Engage unleash video for Strength Of The Mind

The wait is finally over – here is the first official track from the seventh Killswitch Engage album.

There’s been no word as yet on an official release date, but it’s looking like spring next year. And if this new track is anything to go by, it’s gonna be savage.

Speaking to The Nerdist, frontman Jesse Leach described the video as “almost a bit surreal and dream–like” thanks to the camera effects from McFarland and Pecci.

Killswitch Engage will be playing Download festival 2016. Get your tickets here.