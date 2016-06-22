Kentucky Headhunters to play first-ever UK tour

The Kentucky Headhunters will play their first-ever UK tour around their appearance at the Ramblin’ Man Fair in July.

They share the weekender bill with Black Stone Cherry, which includes drummer John Fred Young, whose father Richard and uncle Fred are members of the Headhunters.

Guitarist Richard recently told Classic Rock: “I’m terrified of flying. I haven’t been on a plane for 37 years. We were coming to Europe in 1990 to support Dire Straits, until the Iraq War. I hate to admit, I was relieved.

“But my son John Fred insisted, ‘It’s time to put up or shut up.’”

The Headhunters last year released Meet Me In Bluesland, which they recorded with late piano icon Johnnie Johnson in 2003.

Kentucky Headhunters UK tour 2016

Jul 20: London Borderline

Jul 21: Chester Live Rooms

Jul 22: SummerTyne Americana Festival, Gateshead

Jul 23: Pentrich Rock & Blues Custom Show

Jul 24: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 25: Bilston Robin 2

Jul 26: Kendal Bootleggers Bar

Jul 27: Glasgow O2 ABC

Payin' Dues: The Kentucky Headhunters